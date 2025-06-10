As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title, exactly a week ago on June 03, the entire cricketing world went gaga, singing praises of the franchise. Virat Kohli, the owners of the franchise, and the fans had to wait for 18 years before they could feel what it meant to be an IPL champion. Even Siddharth Mallya, son of RCB's former owner and a fugitive, Vijay Mallya, shared a video on Instagram celebrating the team's victory. However, the video was taken down by Instagram over copyright infringement.

In a video on Instagram, Siddharth revealed that he was suspended from posting anything on Instagram due to a copyright infringement issue. But on Monday, he decided to share his part of the story. Junior Mallya even claimed that he dug deep to find out it was the IPL authorities who asked Instagram to take down his video.

"For some reason, Instagram decided to take the video down and proceeded to ban me from interacting on the app," he said in the video.

He added: "The ban was lifted yesterday. It turns out that after I got to the bottom of this, the video was brought down because IPL complained and said that I have violated their copyright police, which is absolutely nuts to me. The video was less than a minute long, and it was about me and my emotions. It's crazy that they took away my opportunity to celebrate and interact with fans. I am upset about i,t and it's sad on the part of IPL. Such is life."

After RCB's title triumph, Mallya shared an emotional video of himself celebrating the team's victory against Punjab Kings in the final. The video also contained a TV screen in which the 'copyrighted content' from the broadcast could be seen.

"Eighteen long, long years... I don't even know what to say," he said in the now-removed video, wiping away tears and holding back emotion.