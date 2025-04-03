During the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 game that was held in February this year, a send-off from Abrar Ahmed to Shubman Gill had gone viral on social media. Spinner Abrar dismissed the India opener and followed it up with an eye-catching send-off. While the action saw the spinner being subjected to trolling on social media back then, talks of it vanished as the tournament progressed. However, a video has emerged on social media in which a fan could be seen funnily confronting Abrar for that act. The clip is from Pakistan's ongoing tour to New Zealand.

Watch it here:

Pakistan went on to lose the Champions Trpohy game against India by 6 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After the defeat, Abrar had come under a lot of fire with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram also slamming him for his gesture to Gill's wicket.

Speaking about the send-off, the spinner later said that it was his style and he found nothing wrong with it.

"That's my style and I see nothing wrong with it. No official told me that I did anything wrong but if it hurt anyone, I am sorry for that. It was not my intention to hurt anyone," the spinner told Telecom Asia Sport..

Abrar also revealed that he teased Virat Kohli during the match and asked him to hit the spinner for a six. Virat was the top performer for India as he slammed a brilliant century while Abrar produced an impressive show (1 for 28 in 10 overs).

He explained his admiration for the star India batter and said that he was excited with the prospect of bowling to Kohli and took the opportunity to tease him.

"My childhood dream of bowling to Kohli has come true in Dubai," he said, adding, "It was a great challenge and I took the liberty of teasing him, asking him to hit me a six, but he never got angry. Kohli is a great batter, we all know that. But he is a great human being too."

The spinner also revealed that Kohli praised him for his bowling after the game.

"He said, 'well bowled' after the match, and that made my day.

"I have grown up idolizing Kohli and used to tell Under-19 players that one day I will bowl to him". "Kohli's fitness is outstanding. The way he runs between the wicket is eye-catching and that's what makes him a unique cricketer."