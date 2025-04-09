Punjab Kings star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday posted a photo with RJ Mahvash on his Instagram story. Later, Mahvash, a very popular radio jockey, posted the same photo on her Instagram along with some other photos of her friends, with the caption: "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23." Commenting on that photo, Indian cricket team star spinner Chahal wrote: "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."

After the news of his divorce with Dhanashree Verma stole the spotlight, Chahal was spotted watching the ICC Champions Trophy final with internet celebrity RJ Mahvash. The moment triggered rumours of the two dating each other. In the match between Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise that Chahal plays for, and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Mahvash was spotted in the stands, cheering for the leg-spinner's team. The visuals, hence, further intensified the rumours.

In a recent interview, however, RJ Mahvash had confirmed her relationship status as single.

"I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time," Mahvash stated during a podcast while also confirming that she doesn't believe in casual dating. "I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike."

She even made a big revelation about her past, claiming to have been engaged at the age of 19. However, the engagement was broken a couple of years later.

"I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal," she added.