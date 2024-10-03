The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be aiming to make history in October and become the first India side to lift a senior World Cup title in women's international cricket, as they participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Having finished runners-up once in the T20 World Cup (in 2020), India have a strong unit that will hope to go the distance this time around. However, India have their work cut out, with six-time T20 World Cup champions Australia and recently-crowned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their group.

India will also continue their rivalry with Pakistan in the group stage, as well as face two-time runners up New Zealand.

In the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, only three nations have been crowned champions. Apart from Australia's six titles, England and the West Indies have one each.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Groups:

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

India's fixtures at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

October 4: India vs New Zealand [7:30 PM]

October 6: India vs Pakistan [3:30 PM]

October 9: India vs Sri Lanka [7:30 PM]

October 13: India vs Australia [7:30 PM]

India's squad for ICC Women's T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Which TV channels will live telecast ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(Telecast and streaming information as per details provided by the broadcaster)

