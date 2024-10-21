New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, whose match-winning performance guided the White Ferns to their first T20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, said teammates Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates had so inspired her when she was at school that she wrote stories about winning the trophy with them. The 24-year-old leg-spinner top-scored with 43 in the New Zealand total of 158-5 and then took 3-24 as South Africa fell short by 32 runs.

Kerr finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 15 and collected both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Awards.

But 14 years ago, Kerr watched forlornly on television as New Zealand, with current skipper Devine and opening bat Bates in the side, lost the 2010 final to Australia by just three runs.

It was a moment that triggered a love for the game and a desire to put the record right.

"I was inspired to be a White Fern watching that 2010 World Cup which Sophie was at," said Kerr who made her international debut when she was just 16.

"From that moment I was at the nets with my dad pretending I was batting with Sophie and Suzie.

"And I was in the team so young and playing with my role models who have been so good to me, two of New Zealand's greatest ever cricketers.

Advertisement

"I just think back to myself as a kid. When I was at primary school in creative writing, I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie.

"I don't necessarily believe you deserve things in sport, but if any two people do, it's Sophie and Suzie."

Devine, 35, and Bates, 37, are two of the elder stateswomen in the side along with 34-year-old Lea Tahuhu.

Each of them made their mark on the final. Bates made 32 and took three catches while fast bowler Tahuhu squeezed the South African middle order.

Advertisement

Devine only made six but her leadership was outstanding, bringing out the best in the younger players in the team, like Kerr.

'Heartbreak and happiness'

"We joke about being grandmas and mums and whatnot but you feel a real sense of pride at seeing them stand up and take opportunities. Melie (Kerr) today was unbelievable," said the skipper.

"For us to be able to win it, it's just nice to have that. It's always something that you want to have when you finish your career."

Devine's first action after winning was to embrace her fellow 'grandma' Bates who has now played 334 white ball internationals since making her debut back in 2006.

"Me and Suze have been through a lot together," she said.

"We've been through a lot of hairstyles together, hers a lot worse than mine.

"But to be able to share it, to be fielding close together as well and to share that moment, that embrace, that's 17, 18 years of joy and heartbreak and happiness shared in that moment. It's just been awesome to share that with her."

With the men's cricket team also completing a spectacular win in Bengaluru earlier in the day, their first Test win in India since 1988, Sunday was arguably New Zealand's finest ever day on the cricket field, although Devine hopes there is more to come.

"I'm really hopeful that tonight's victory can inspire that next generation of not just young girls but young boys as well to pick up a cricket bat, a cricket ball," she said.

"It still feels pretty surreal at the moment and hopefully the impact of what we've been able to achieve is going to be long-standing and long-reaching. Everyone loves a winner, don't they?"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)