South Africa vs New Zealand Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: New Zealand's golden generation, led by inspirational Sophie Devine, will have one last chance to lay hands on a global ICC trophy when it meets a gritty South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup which is set to throw a new champion at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. New Zealand's women's team had won the ODI World Cup back in 2000 but none of the current squad members were part of that historic title triumph. South Africa on the other side will be equally determined to complete the unfinished business as they had lost the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at home. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final -