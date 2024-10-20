Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs New Zealand Final Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: A New Winner Set To Be Crowned
South Africa vs New Zealand Final LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Both the teams have never won a T20 World Cup trophy.
Women's T20 World Cup Final LIVE Updates, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score© X/@T20WorldCup
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: New Zealand's golden generation, led by inspirational Sophie Devine, will have one last chance to lay hands on a global ICC trophy when it meets a gritty South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup which is set to throw a new champion at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. New Zealand's women's team had won the ODI World Cup back in 2000 but none of the current squad members were part of that historic title triumph. South Africa on the other side will be equally determined to complete the unfinished business as they had lost the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at home. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final -
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
The wait is over and the Grand Finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 is here! After almost three weeks of high-octane cricketing action, we have finally reached the summit clash where South Africa Women will be taking on New Zealand Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. It has been a long and hard-fought road for both these sides who are looking to lift the coveted T20 World Cup trophy for the very first time which guarantees us a new champion. Neither side was really touted as the favorites to win it all at the start of the tournament but both these sides have shown great character in order to breach barriers and put themselves in one of the biggest clashes of their cricketing careers. Let's now talk about the form and journeys of both sides starting with South Africa Women. The Proteas came into the tournament filled with expectations of repeating their showing in the previous T20 World Cup at home but there were certain doubts as well. Thankfully, they managed to stitch together an experienced side with quite a few players recovering from injuries. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt has led the team brilliantly so far whilst keeping her own form with the bat going. They started their journey with a demolition job of West Indies which gave them great confidence but were beaten in the next game by England. With two difficult games out of the way, the Proteas needed to win the next two games and they did so quite comprehensively against Scotland and Bangladesh. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have been the standout opening pair and currently are the top two run-getters of the tournament as well and their exploits in the Powerplay could be vital in the Final. Nonkululeko Mlaba has notched up 10 wickets, second only to Melie Kerr whereas Marizanne Kapp has yet again proved her worth with both bat and ball when needed. Also, given how Anneke Bosch played in that semi-final, South Africa Women will feel much more positively about that middle order if the openers are unable to get the job done. Moving on to New Zealand Women, they were completely out of form in 2024 and were on a string of losses heading into the main event. But they managed to pull off a huge win against India in their opening clash and that made all the difference in the world. They were humbled by rivals Australia once again but managed to beat another in-form side in Sri Lanka and then in the last group stage game, they ran riot against Pakistan with the ball, sealing a semi-final berth. In the repeat of the 2016 semi-final, the White Ferns managed to exorcise their demons and beat West Indies by 8 runs in a thrilling contest to enter their first T20 World Cup Final since 2010. Just like their opponents, the opening partnership will be crucial for the Kiwis and one of Suzie Bates or Georgia Plimmer will have to play a starring role. They do have pinch-hitters at the death and the duo of Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr in the middle order can turn things around as well. Kerr has been prolific with the ball and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets to her name and would want to contribute with the bat as well if need be. New Zealand Women have lifted a major ICC trophy and would love to get their hands on the T20 World Cup trophy but if South Africa Women were to win, they would make history as the first side, men or women to win an ICC World Cup. Proteas men came so close just a few months ago in the Caribbean, can the women do one better? Or will the White Ferns write their name in the history books after a long wait? Only time will tell.