The India-Pakistan clash in the women's T20 World Cup here on October 6 set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in the history of the showpiece, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which India won by six wickets, was watched by 15,935 spectators. "The India versus Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on 6 October set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in Women's T20 World Cup history," the ICC said in a statement.

"This Group A clash in the 2024 edition drew an impressive crowd of 15,935, showcasing the intense rivalry between the two neighbours." The world governing body also said that the women's T20 World Cup 2024 drew 91,030 fans in total, an impressive 30 per cent increase from the previous edition.

"The thrilling final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday saw 21,457 fans in attendance, a remarkable 68% increase from the last final in South Africa," the ICC said.

"The group stages and semi-finals also witnessed strong support, attracting 69,573 fans, a 21% rise compared to the previous edition, highlighting the expanding global appeal of women's cricket." The ICC said the big turnout was "an exciting indicator of the expanding interest in women's cricket among new and diverse audiences".

"Women's cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport's expanding impact," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said.

"The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for womens' cricket and the potential for hosting elite women's sport in this region.”

