New Zealand scripted history on Sunday as they clinched the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title. It was New Zealand's maiden T20 World Cup title, men's and women's both. The White Ferns thrashed South Africa by 32 runs in Dubai on Sunday. South Africa, playing their second successive final, sent New Zealand in to bat and the Sophie Devine-led side thrived under pressure to post an above par 158/5. Later, the Proteas were restricted to 126/9 and once again failed to clinch the title.

As New Zealand won the coveted the ICC trophy, let's discuss the whopping prize money which they took home.

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a raise of 134% in the winner's prize money of this edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. So, the champions New Zealand got a huge cash prize of USD 2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore).

Apart from this, the first runners-up South Africa were also awarded a cash-prize of USD 1.17 million (Rs 9.8 crore).

Cash prize for India as well

In this edition, ICC also announced that the prize money will not only be limited to the winner and the runners-up but also to the semi-finalists and the three best teams in the group stage. As per that rule, semi-finalists Australia and West Indies got USD 675,000 (Rs 5.7 crore) each.

However, the group stage rankings are still not confirmed but with two wins in four matches, Team India is highly likely to finish at No 6 and fetch the prize money of Rs USD 270,000 (Rs 2.25 crore). The same prize money will be given to all the three best teams of the group stage.

Advertisement

It turned out to be a historic Sunday for New Zealand cricket as the White Ferns got their hands on the ICC trophy hours after the men recorded their first Test win in India after 36 years.