Royal Challengers Bengaluru will rely on their fearsome batting unit to fire again as they look to dismantle an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and pull clear of the mid-table logjam in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Royal Challengers are currently third on the table with six points, with four other teams chasing the reigning champions on four points each. The Bengaluru outfit is two points adrift of leaders Rajasthan Royals and a point behind Punjab Kings.

But in reality, no team in this edition of the IPL has driven fear into the hearts of bowlers more than RCB.

Rajasthan's aura has been built around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's flashing blade, while Punjab have been more solid than flamboyant, building their success around calculated chases.

But RCB have fired in unison. They have resembled a battering ram, and it reflects in the strike rates of their top five.

Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201) have put all comers through the wringer in IPL 2026.

These five batters have combined to smash an astonishing 52 sixes across four matches - the most by any team in this IPL season - taking range-hitting to another level.

As a result, they have never scored fewer than 200 runs in this IPL so far, an apt reflection of their marauding batting ideology.

Kohli bats in nets

Kohli had gone off the field with an ankle niggle during the previous game against Mumbai Indians, raising some concerns about his availability for Wednesday's match.

But the star batter batted in the nets for some time with a strap around his leg to allay worries for now.

RCB will also want to cash in on their home stretch of three matches - the LSG encounter will be followed by fixtures against Delhi Capitals (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 24) - before travelling to Raipur for two 'home' contests.

Can Shami & Co. deliver?

But will they meet their match in the Super Giants' bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy Stadium? The LSG attack, comprising veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi, has been impressive so far, finding ways to keep the opposition largely in check.

Shami's economy rate of 6.2 is the best in the league among regular bowlers so far, but the trio will need to be spot-on every ball against the RCB batters on a placid Bengaluru pitch.

Despite bowlers coming up with some lion-hearted efforts, LSG find themselves seventh on the table, largely due to uninspired outings from their batters.

The batting line-up led by Rishabh Pant has yet to hit its stride, and the skipper's own form reflects that - 103 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 130.

Other big names such as Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, along with younger players like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, have also gone cold.

Mukul Choudhary has shown some spark, but he will need to deliver more consistently going forward.

However, they have a chance to find rhythm against the RCB bowlers, who have largely stayed afloat on the mass of runs scored by their batting colleagues.

Jacob Duffy made an impressive debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking three wickets, but since then his economy rate has soared to 11.5.

RCB will need stronger contributions from experienced campaigners Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, as well as domestic bowlers Rasikh Salam and Suyash Sharma, as the tournament hurtles towards a faster, crucial phase.

The Royal Challengers will also hope lead pacer Josh Hazlewood regains his lethal best soon, having made his return in the match against Rajasthan.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Rishabh Pant (captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season