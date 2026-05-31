Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'truly special' and said that he would love to see the youngster play Test cricket. However, he added that he should not be rushed into the format. Sooryavanshi has been sensational in IPL 2026 and he scored 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.31, He slammed 72 sixes - a world record - and his aggressive brand of batting made him a favourite among fans as well as experts. "Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat - it was magnificent," Tendulkar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I mean he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has.To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys and he is able to clear the rope comfortably."

Sooryavanshi's brilliant run of form has resulted in many asking for his inclusion in the Indian cricket team. Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara also recently backed the idea and said that the youngster is 'more than ready'.

While Tendulkar did agree with it, he pointed out that he should be given the freedom to play his own style of cricket.

"I would tell him to just be himself," he said. "There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts."

"The way he sees the ball and the way he responds to that, if that signal is interrupted - if you put a lot of hurdles in between that by telling him multiple things - that's where the real challenge would be. I would give him the freedom to go out and bat the way he does. Along with time, he will learn to deal with other challenges of the game.

"Not just me, but everyone would want to see him [playing Test cricket] at some stage. I don't know when that is going to happen. But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn't be doing this, or he should be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys [selectors] who are responsible for that," he concluded.

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