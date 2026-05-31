After more than two months of intense action, IPL 2026 has reached its grand conclusion, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans emerging as the two finalists. Both teams dominated the season and finished in the top two spots on the points table at the end of the league stage. On one hand, RCB will look to defend their coveted title under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. On the other, Gujarat Titans will aim to clinch the trophy for the second time, having previously lifted it in 2022.

Ahead of the high-voltage final, here are three key player battles to watch out for:

1. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder

The RCB icon will once again be at the centre of attention and is expected to deliver a crucial knock for his team. However, his battle against GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder promises to be fascinating. Holder has dismissed Kohli four times, while Rabada has got the better of him on five occasions. Despite these numbers, Kohli will be keen to rise to the occasion.

2. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are in red-hot form, consistently stitching together match-winning partnerships. Their most recent outing saw them put on a commanding 167-run opening stand against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, helping GT chase down a target of 215. However, their resilience will be tested against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in excellent rhythm. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill six times and Sudharsan seven times so far.

3. Devdutt Padikkal vs Rashid Khan

The GT leg-spinner has rediscovered his rhythm and has picked up 19 wickets this season. His match-up against Devdutt Padikkal will be another key contest. Rashid has dismissed Padikkal five times in the past, and the RCB batter will be eager to counter this threat and make a meaningful contribution.

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