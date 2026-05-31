Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final and the superior pace bowling attack can end up deciding the result of the summit clash. Both teams have been exceptional when it comes to their fast bowlers and the final will also witness a straight fight between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada for the Purple Cap. In a league dominated by batters and in a season which saw record number of 200-plus scores, both RCB and GT have been rewarded for their exemplenary bowling performances. With the final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the pitch will have something for the pacers and it is this factor that can end up being the difference between the two sides.

Both teams can boast of fast bowling attacks that come with a mix of youth as well as experience. For GT, Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 Crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 Crore) and Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.5 Crore) form a formidable attack. Add all-rounder Jason Holder (Rs 7 Crore ) to mix and one cannot underestimate the sheer firepower on offer.

On the other hand, the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 Crore) and Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.5 Crore) have been exceptional for RCB while Rasikh Salam Dar (Rs 6 Crore) has also emerged as a solid option.

While Rabada tops the wicket-takers list with 28 till now, Bhuvneshwar is not far behind with 26. Siraj and Holder are both in the Top 10 with 18 and 17 wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Rasikh had a breakout season with 16 scalps and although Hazlewood is missing from the Top 20, he has shown great promise in taking wickets during the Powerplay as well as the death overs.

When the two teams faced off in Qualifier, it was the RCB fast bowlers that proved to be the difference makers. Jacob Duffy was the hero with 3 wickets while Rasikh and Bhuvneshwar took two wickets each.

Ahead of that match, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull predicted that whoever wins the Powerplay will end up winning the game. That means that the fast bowlers will have a major role to play in determining the fortunes of their teams and this analysis can hold true for the summit clash as well.

"Whoever wins the Powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting lineups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs. Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure. In big games, early momentum is everything," he said.

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