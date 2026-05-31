Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town as both fans and experts were left stunned by his fearless brand of cricket. The 15-year-old sensation was the top run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals and still remains a major contender for the Orange Cap. Sooryavanshi did not show any respect to star bowlers, and his aggressive strokeplay made him a must-watch for all cricket fans. However, legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn had a somewhat different message for the youngster. Steyn pointed out that if Sooryavanshi expresses a desire to play Test cricket, it will be the best advertisement for the format.

"There's no bigger advertisement for Test cricket than if Sooryavanshi tells the world his dream is to play red ball for India," Steyn wrote on X. "Our hopes sit with you, young sir," he added.

There's no bigger advertisement for Test cricket than if Sooryavanshi tells the world his dream is to play red ball for India.



Our hopes sit with you young sir. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performances have gone beyond discussions about age, with the South African quick hailing the Rajasthan Royals teenager's fearless approach and natural instincts after another stunning knock in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2.

Even as Gujarat Titans booked their place in the IPL final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Rabada admitted that Sooryavanshi's 96-run innings once again left opponents in awe, describing the 15-year-old as a player who continues to surprise everyone watching the tournament.

Sooryavanshi's extraordinary season has become one of the biggest stories of IPL 2026. Although the youngster fell four runs short of a century, his innings once again left opposition players searching for superlatives. Rabada admitted the young RR opener's exploits continue to surprise even seasoned international cricketers.

“He just keeps amazing everyone who watches the game. He's got such fast hands, and he picks length quickly. He's got so much energy. When you're young, you have so much energy and no fear, and that's exactly what he's shown, no fear and just a natural instinct for the game that allows him to perform the way he is performing,” Rabada told JioStar.

For Rabada, the conversation around Sooryavanshi's age is becoming increasingly irrelevant given the consistency of his performances on the biggest stage.

“At this stage, you throw age out of the window; it doesn't matter how old he is. It's amazing what he's doing,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

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