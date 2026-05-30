With less than 24 hours remaining for their IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans are yet to touch down in Ahmedabad, according to a report. The flight, which was supposed to carry the GT squad from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, has been delayed due to stormy weather. This is the first time that a team has had to travel a day before the final, after the BCCI decided to host three playoffs across three venues as opposed to two in the previous editions.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the GT squad was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon, but torrential downpour and thunderstorms prompted the authorities to delay the take-off. The GT squad is likely to arrive in Ahmedabad only after 10 PM on Saturday night.

"GT were slated to depart Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a charter, following their win against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. However, torrential downpour in north-western India, centred around Punjab and Rajasthan, meant airport authorities couldn't issue take-off clearance in Chandigarh, delaying several flights out of the city. GT are likely to arrive in Ahmedabad only after 10pm on Saturday, before they head to their hotel in Gandhinagar, another 30-minute drive away," the report said.

GT face RCB in a rematch of earlier this week's Qualifier 1, which the defending champions won comfortably. The Titans booked their spot in the final after beating RR in Qualifier 2 on Friday, courtesy of a brilliant century from captain Shubman Gill.

"Yes, because after Qualifier 1 we got enough time to rest and recover. At the same time, GT are coming straight from Qualifier 2," Patidar said when asked if their early arrival was a positive.

"There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good and have played excellent cricket."

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