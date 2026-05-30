Emergence of a clutch of young stars during this IPL has intensified the competition for slots in India's T20I side, but Shubman Gill is ready to "get better as a batsman" to regain his slot in the shortest format. India's Test and ODI skipper, Gill last appeared in a T20 International against South Africa at home in December 2025. But he was not included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup earlier this year after a string of below par outings in the previous year.

"I'd be happy to play if I get picked for the T20 team. Honestly, I want to keep working on my game. I want to keep getting better as a T20 batsman, as an ODI batsman, as a Test batsman," Gill said ahead of Gujarat Titans' IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In 2025, Gill played 15 T20Is but could only score a meagre 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and his highest in this period was 47.

"You know, cricket is such a game that you can never really get perfect, but obviously, you can strive for it, and that's what I try to do," he added.

Not being in India's T20I scheme of things has not affected his preparations, Gill stressed.

"I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that.

"It's about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit," he noted.

It was not a mere lip service as Gill has so far accumulated 722 runs in IPL 2026 for GT to be placed second on the Orange Cap list.

But two more competitors have cropped up for the opening slot in the Indian side, a position which Gill usually occupies.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals showed his readiness to get pitchforked to the highest level, smashing some pedigreed bowlers en route to current season-leading 776 runs.

"The kind of season he's had is remarkable. I've not seen anyone bat like the way he bats. I think in this format probably, he's, right now, one of the best batters in the world. It's not just hitting those boundaries, but his biomechanics and his hand speed no matter what opposition he plays against.

"I think, in the years to come, the opposition that he plays against is going to have a tough time against him," Gill said.

Sai Sudharsan, Gill's opening partner at Gujarat Titans, too has amassed 710 runs this IPL season to underscore his T20 credentials.

"I think in a tournament like IPL, when I first started playing, one of the challenges that I faced was to keep playing the matches at the same intensity. I think that is one of Sai's biggest strengths." Gill termed Sudharsan's consistency in preparation as his biggest asset.

"When you play so many matches, there could be days where mentally or physically you don't feel up to the mark. But to be able to have the same intensity in all the matches and be consistent in your preparation and routine is not easy.

"He's someone who is very consistent in his routines, in his life outside of cricket. So, that's what makes him consistent on the field as well," added Gill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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