Hardik Pandya's ouster from Mumbai Indians is only a matter of time, following a turbulent season at the helm of the five-time champions, according to a report. It has been six years since MI last lifted the IPL title - under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2020. The franchise bought back Hardik after a trade deal with Gujarat Titans, before naming him as captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit. While MI have always valued their core group, the atmosphere inside the team dressing room hasn't been the same since Hardik's return.

As per a report in the Times of India, the MI management raised concerns over the constant 'leaks' within the team ever since Hardik rejoined the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

"Differences exist in almost every dressing room, but the division and bitterness at Mumbai Indians have been unusually high since Hardik returned. It doesn't take an expert to see what's happening, but for a franchise like Mumbai Indians, which has always valued its core group, the constant leaks are a major concern. It's a strong word, but it's the reality. That dressing room has seen legends, captaincy transitions, and more, but it has never been like this," the report quoted an official as saying.

The report added that the management is likely to have a zero-tolerance policy on dressing room leaks going forward, with an approach similar to the 'emoji episode' likely to avoid dressing room matters going public.

"These things don't sit well with the management. A lot of public drama unfolded after some players posted emojis on social media, and it hasn't stopped since. Whether it's the visible divide in the dressing room, body language on the field, or the way they play, the issues are obvious. If players think they can take MI for a ride, they need to rethink that. The priorities clearly aren't right. Players are taking too long to return to action, and everyone just seems to be marking attendance," the report concluded.

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