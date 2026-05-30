Rishabh Pant stepped down as Lucknow Super Giants captain after another poor Indian Premier League season. The franchise made the announcement on social media on Friday, stating that the player himself requested to be relieved of his duties as skipper. It added that Pant's request was accepted by the team management. Pant, who was bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025, failed with the bat across the two seasons, while the team finished in seventh place and at the bottom in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

With Lucknow Super Giants needing a new captain for the next season of the IPL, former India batter Aakash Chopra has suggested three names. They are Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.

"They (LSG) have two internationally successful captains - Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. They could appoint either of them. And Josh Inglis has just been given Australia's captaincy for a short period," said Aakash Chopra in a video on X.

He further questioned if LSG would keep Pant or release him. With their Rs 27 crore buy in the IPL 2025 auction, LSG made Pant the costliest player ever in the history of the tournament.

"From this (captaincy) perspective, they must not be having any problem. But the bigger thing is whether they will keep Rishabh Pant, because Rs 27 crore is a very big amount. Will LSG want to release the player and buy him back at the auction?" Chopra asked.

LSG's press release on Pant

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect," the franchise said in an official statement on Friday.

"Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody was quoted as saying in the media release.

"These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," the former Australian all-rounder added.

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