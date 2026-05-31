Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will exchange blows in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday, as both teams chase their second titles. RCB ended their IPL trophy drought last year, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium - which will also host this year's summit clash. GT, on the other hand, will be playing their third final in five years, having lifted the title in their debut 2022 season before falling to Chennai Super Kings the subsequent year.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 5% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on matchday and around 15% cloud cover. The GT squad's arrival in Ahmedabad, following their win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chandigarh, was delayed due to torrential rain and storms across North-West India. However, given the clear local forecast, there is very little chance that rain will play spoilsport at Ahmedabad.

What happens if IPL 2026 final is washed out?

Unlike the Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has kept a reserve day for the final - Monday, June 1. If the match starts on Sunday but is halted by rain or other delays, it will continue on Monday from the exact ball and score where it stopped.

What happens if IPL 2026 final is washed out on Reserve Day as well?

In that case, RCB will be crowned champions as they finished above GT in the points table.

RCB reached the IPL 2026 finals by defeating GT in the Qualifier 1 clash by 92 runs. After losing to RCB, GT got another opportunity to reach the final and made the most of it by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar will have the chance to become only the third skipper to win back-to-back titles after Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.

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