Delhi Capitals will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday, at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. DC will be coming to this clash after registering a 15-run victory over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, CSK faced a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Currently, CSK are at the second spot on the points table with 15 points and just require a win to qualify into the playoffs. A win would, however, confirm a play-off spot but whether they finish in second place or third would depend on the Lucknow Super Giants' result against Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day.

The slow nature of Feroz Shah Kotla track will suit CSK's game-plan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in all likelihood playing his last competitive game in the National Capital will like to make full use of the conditions against an out-of-sorts team.

Batting has been CSK's strong suit. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have provided solid starts but CSK need the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali to complement Shivam Dube better in the middle overs.

Dhoni has managed some cameos in the fag end of the innings and the skipper is expected to continue doing so despite calls of him coming up the order.

After a miserable first half, where they lost five games on the trot, the Capitals did manage to pick up some momentum, winning five out of their next eight games but it came too late in the competition.

They are out of the reckoning but head into the contest on the back of their first 200 plus scores and a morale boosting 15-run win over Punjab Kings, all but ending their chances of qualification.

Come Saturday, David Warner and Co. would like to play the proverbial party-poopers once again by ending their IPL season with a win at home.

DC Predicted XI (including impact player): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH Predicted XI (including impact player):Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

(With PTI Inputs)