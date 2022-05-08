SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Currently, SRH are sixth on the IPL 2022 Points Table with five wins and five defeats. In their previous match, SRH crashed to a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC), losing by 21 runs. Despite a knock of 62 runs off 34 balls by Nicholas Pooran, SRH failed to chase down a target of 208 runs, reaching 186 for eight in 20 overs. Meanwhile, RCB are currently fourth in the standings with 12 points (six wins and five defeats). In their previous fixture, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs with last year's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel taking three wickets.

Here is how SRH could line up against RCB:

Abhishek Sharma: Currently his side's highest scorer this season, Abhishek Sharma has registered 331 runs in 10 games this year. He will be aiming to bounce back to form after getting dismissed cheaply for seven runs off six balls in the defeat against DC.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson could only muster four runs off 11 balls during the loss to DC. The SRH skipper has struggled for runs this season and has registered 199 runs in 10 games.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been reliable for SRH this season and will be hoping to post a big score against RCB.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been in good form this season and has smacked 305 runs, including three fifties.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is finally finding his footing this season and slammed 62 runs off 34 balls against Delhi. He will be aiming to build on that knock when he comes up against RCB.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh impressed with his death-overs hitting against Gujarat Titans, but couldn't fire in the defeat against DC. He will look to make an impression yet again.

Sean Abbott: The pacer was expensive vs SRH but managed to take the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

Shreyas Gopal: The spinner managed to take a wicket against Delhi, but conceded 34 runs in four overs.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan missed the previous game due to injury. Currently his side's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 17 scalps, the pacer is expected to make his return vs RCB.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a wicket and conceded 25 runs in four overs against Delhi. He will be aiming to find some consistency.

Umran Malik: Umran Malik had a rare poor outing against Delhi and conceded 52 runs in four overs. Also, he failed to take a wicket. But his pace makes him an automatic pick for the team at the moment.