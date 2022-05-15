Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson could choose the all-round abilities of James Neesham over Rassie Van der Dussen, who has been struggling with the bat when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Like LSG, RR also lost their previous IPL 2022 tie against DC by eight wickets. Sanju will be hoping to get the team back to the winning ways with the teams entering into the crucial phase of the competition.

Here's how RR could field their final XI vs LSG:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: He wasn't given an opportunity consistently at the start of the competition, but has surely grabbed it with both hands when he was entrusted with it.

Jos Buttler: The opener leads the Orange Cap race with some exceptional batting performances and has been one of the major reasons for RR's dominant outings so far.

Sanju Samson: The skipper has also played his part to perfection with quick-fire cameos after good starts by the openers. He has also been lauded for his brilliant captaincy skills.

Devdutt Padikkal: The left-hand batter is starting to get used to the crucial number four spot in RR franchise after performing the role of an opener in RCB in previous years.

James Neesham: His experience and all-round skills could give him a nod ahead of a struggling Rassie van der Dussen.

Riyan Parag: Although Parag has been criticized for failures, the batter has been brilliant when the team needed him to be and has added crucial runs at the death overs. His catching and fielding has been a bonus for RR this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin has been used cleverly by Sanju. Ashwin has been used as a floater with the bat as well as with the ball and has delivered with impeccable precision.

Trent Boult: Boult's early outbursts have been critical to RR's chances in tough scenarios but the left-arm pacer will need to stop leaking runs.

Prasidh Krishna: He has been expensive but has broken crucial partnerships when called by the skipper in the middle-overs of the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been tough to read and batters have quite often gone into a shell while trying to see him off.

Kuldeep Sen: Kuldeep would like to forget his bad outing in the last match vs DC where he gave away 32 runs in only 3.1 overs.