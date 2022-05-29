The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday was preceded by a grand spectacle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL 2022 closing ceremony saw performances from Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman that enthralled the audiences in a packed stadium. During the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's set, he belted out an emotional performance his iconic 'Vande Mataram'. The official Twitter account of the IPL shared the snippet of AR Rahman's performance and wrote "@arrahman's magical performance will touch your hearts."

Watch: AR Rahman performs 'Vande Mataram' at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony

Ranveer Singh later joined AR Rahman on stage when he performed his hit song 'Jai Ho'.

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony began with a bumper surprise for cricket fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as a new Guinness World Record was set for the largest cricket jersey, which was unveiled, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri doing the emceeing duties.

The IPL 2022 final is being played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat in the final.

All eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who came into the match with 824 runs in the season and four centuries.

Promoted

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna