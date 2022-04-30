With six wins in eight games so far, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have totally lived up to the hype surrounding the strength of their squad this season. Jos Buttler has been in tremendous form and continues to give RR the starts that put them in an advantageous position in every game. In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite exceptional and has taken wickets in clusters whenever the team has looked towards him to break partnerships. However, despite winning their last three games, RR could bring in Rassie van der Dussen in place of Daryl Mitchell to bolster their batting depth.

Here's a look at RR's probable XI to take on MI:

Jos Buttler: Buttler has been the toast of the season with three centuries and two half-centuries so far. He has so far scored 499 runs in 8 games at an average of 71.29.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal has proved to be an able partner alongside Buttler at the top of the order. The left and right combination has been successful so far and continues to give headaches to opposition bowlers.

Sanju Samson: Skipper Samson's explosive cameos have been a treat to watch and has been able to take control of the proceedings early in his innings.

Rassie van der Dussen: The South African could come in place of Daryl Mitchell to bolster the batting depth of RR. Rassie comes in with a huge reputation to play and read situations incredibly well and will certainly add to the quality of the middle-order.

Riyan Parag: Parag's batting prowess to go along with his big-hitting abilities to finish the games proves to be a perfect recipe for success in this form of the game. He controlled the game in the last match and helped his team score a respectable total after a collapse.

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer hasn't had too much batting time this season, but has been explosive when out in the middle. Due to the good starts Buttler has provided, Hetmyer has usually come in late in the innings and provided the late flourish.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin came in at one-down in the last match and hit 17 runs off just 9 balls to prove the skipper right to send him in as a pinch hitter.

Trent Boult: Boult has been expensive in his initial overs but the ability to take crucial wickets helped him keep his place in the side.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh is surely getting better with each passing game. Along with his lethal pace, his economy and wickets has certainly made him a sure-shot starter on flat Indian pitches.

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal is leading the wicket-taker's column with 18 wickets so far and would like to add to the tally with Kuldeep Yadav breathing down his throat.

Kuldeep Sen: Kuldeep took 4 wickets in only 3.3 overs and broke the backbone of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side. He could be the x-factor RR could gain from.