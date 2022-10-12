Young Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream season just got a bit better as Mumbai trounced Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in a high-scoring group A league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Rajkot on Wednesday. Batting first, MP scored 181/7 in 20 overs with RCB star Rajat Patidar hitting five sixes in his 35-ball-67. Venkatesh Iyer, who is trying to make a national comeback, came in the middle-order and hit 57 off 35 balls with five fours and two sixes. However, Mumbai made short work of the target as they achieved it in 17 overs with the flamboyant Prithvi Shaw set the tempo with 29 off 12 balls that had five boundaries.

Jaiswal, then took over with an elegant 66 not out off only 44 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes as Mumbai won in a canter.

Sarfaraz Khan (30 of 18 balls) and Aman Hakim Khan (21 off 11 balls) also played little cameos to finish off the match in style.

Brief Scores: MP 181/7 (Rajat Patidar 67 off 35 balls, Venkatesh Iyer 57 off 35 balls). Mumbai 182/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 66 not out, Prithvi Shaw 29 off 12 balls). Mumbai won by 8 wickets.

Ton-up Nitish stars in Delhi victory

Captain Nitish Rana smashed a magnificent hundred as Delhi comfortably beat Punjab by 12 runs in a group B league fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rana, a T20 specialist and Kolkata Knight Riders star, was simply too good for the Punjab bowling unit as he scored 107 off only 61 balls with the help of nine fours and seven sixes to take Delhi to a solid 191 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab could only manage 179 for 5 with Ishant Sharma picking up 2 for 35 in his 4 overs. Rana also did star turn with his off-breaks, picking 2/24 in 3 overs.

Earlier, Rana scored his maiden T20 hundred off only 55 balls and also added 173 runs in just 16.4 overs with U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull (66 not out off 45 balls), who also got his first half-century in shortest format.

Dhull, playing only his second T20 game, smashed four fours and as many sixes.

Rana and Dhull were especially severe on Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, who was hit for 32 runs in his two overs, including two fours and three towering sixes.

Almost all the Punjab bowlers were punished save Abhishek Sharma, who was brilliant with the new ball in the Powerplay overs, finishing with figures of 2/16 in 3 overs.

Abhishek did give Punjab the upperhand at the beginning, removing openers Anuj Rawat and Hiten Dalal but once the medium pacers came into operation, Dhull and Rana took control of proceedings.

Brief Scores: Delhi 191/4 (Nitish Rana 107 off 61 balls, Yash Dhull 66 not out, Siddarth Kaul 2/31). Punjab 179/5 (Anmolpreet Singh 64, Yash Dhull 44, Ishant Sharma 2/35, Nitish Rana 2/24). Delhi won by 12 runs.

Manipur 134/9 (Nitish Sedai 53, Arjun Tendulkar 2/20, Felix Alemao 2/31). Goa 138/3 in 17. 2 overs (Siddhesh Lad 59, Suyash Prabhudesai 43). Goa won by 7 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 163/6 in 20 overs (Akshdeep Nath 37, Priyam Garg 31, parvez Sultan 2/29). Tripura 166/4 in 19.3 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 49 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 7). Tripura win by 6 wickets.

Hyderabad 147/8 (Tilak Verma 57, Mickil Jaiswal 44, Bharat Sharma 4/18) Puducherry 143/4 (R Raghupathy 35). Hyderabad won by 4 runs.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu register first win

Defending champions Tamil Nadu outplayed Odisha by five wickets in a group E fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Skipper Baba Aparajith (63 not out) played the role of sheet anchor to perfection, notching up an unbeaten 63-run knock after Tamil Nadu bowlers, led by T Natarajan, restricted Odisha to below 150.

Opting to bat, Odisha rode on half-centuries by Subhranshu Senapati (65) and Anshy Rath (51) to post 141/3.

In reply, Tamil Nadu got off to a strong start despite Gujarat Titans player Sai Sudershan's (14) dismissal in the fourth over.

CSK opener N Jagadeesan (35) slammed three boundaries and a six and added 48 runs with Aparajith. But the Odisha bowlers did well to stage a comeback as they picked up a flurry of wickets to rattle to defending champions.

With the wickets falling like ninepins at the other end, Aparajith kept his calm and continued with business as usual.

The 28-year-old batting all-rounder sent the ball to the fence seven times and was ably supported by M Shahrukh Khan (19) as the two shared a vital 46-ran stand.

In the end, Tamil Nadu knocked off the target with seven balls to spare. Earlier, out-of favour left-arm medium pacer Natarajan (2/32) did well to break the partnership between Senapati and Rath.

The Tamil Nadu bowlers then bowled well at the death as the Odisha batters failed to accelerate. In another match in the group, Gaurav Puri slammed an unbeaten 47-ball 93 to power Chandigarh to a 66-run win over Sikkim.

Puri put up six-hitting exhibition as he sent the ball over the fence nine times and along with Ankit Kaushik (65) helped Chandigarh post a daunting 178/3.

In reply, Sikkim could only manage 112/9 in their quota of 20 overs as Sandeep Sharma picked a three-wicket haul (3/22) The third match in the group between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Brief Scores: Odisha 141 for 3 in 20 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 65, Anshy Rath 51; T Natarajan 2/32) Tamil Nadu 143 for 5 in 18.5 overs (B Aparajith 63 not out; Sameer Mohanty 2/7.) Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand: Match abandoned without a ball bowled.

Chandigarh 178 for 2 in 20 overs (Gaurav Puri 93 not out, Ankit Kaushik 65 not out; Lee Yong Lepcha 1/21, James Rai 1/37.) Sikkim 112 for 9 in 20 overs (Ashish Thapa 52; Sandeep Sharma 3/22.)

Haryana spinners crush Meghalaya

Spinners Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia and left-arm orthodox Nishant Sindhu took three wickets apiece as Haryana crushed Meghalaya by 83 runs in a group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Batting first, Haryana scored 136/7 on a difficult track with Tewatia making his presence felt with 35 off 19 balls.

In reply, Meghalaya were bundled out for 53 in 14.3 overs with Tewatia (3/4 in 1.3 overs), Mishra (3/10 in 4 overs) and Sindhu (3/15 in 4 overs) sharing the bulk of the spoils.

Chirag Khurana (21) and Dippu Sangma (11) were the only batters to reach double digits.

Brief Scores: Haryana 136/7 (Rahul Tewatia 35 off 19 balls). Meghalaya 53 in 14.3 overs (Amit Mishra 3/10, Nishant Sindhu 3/15, Rahul Tewatia 3/4). Haryana won by 83 runs.

Kerala 179/4 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 95 off 47 balls). Karnataka 126/9 (Mayank Agarwal 0, Devdutt Padikkal 9, Abhinav Manohar 46, Vyshak Chandran 4/11). Kerala won by 53 runs.

Samarth Vyas sizzles

Samarth Vyas blazed away to 97 off 52 balls to power Saurashtra to a four-wicket win over Baroda in a group D fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Indore on Wednesday. Chasing 176, Vyas single-handedly steered Saurashtra to their highest successful run chase in the tournament.

With 96 needed of the last eight overs, the 26-year-old upped the ante.

He first hit impact substitute Safvan Patel, who came in for Dhruv Patel, for a four to bring up his fifty in style and then whacked two sixes to collect 20 runs of the 14th over.

In the groove, Vyas along with Jay Gohill (17 not out) plundered 45 runs off the next two overs. The duo hit four maximums and three boundaries.

Vyas unfortunately feel three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century. His innings was studded with nine sixes and five fours.

Earlier, Mitesh Patel and Vishnu Solanki struck scintillating half-centuries to help Baroda post a challenging 175 for 4.

The duo laid a solid platform with a 48-run partnership before Bhanu Pania (26 not out off 10) and Krunal Pandya (17 not out off 15) provided the late flourish.

In the day and night game, Bihar trounced Nagaland by six wicket in a low scoring match.

Brief Scores: Baroda 175 for 4 in 20 overs (Mitesh Patel 60, Vishnu Solanki 50; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 1/27 Jaydev Unadkat 1/33). Saurashtra 178 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Samarth Vyas 97; Krunal Pandya 2/30).

Andhara v Himachal Pradesh: Match abandoned without a ball bowled.

Nagaland 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 66, Chetan Bist 43; Anuj Raj 4/32). Bihar: 148 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Mangal Mahrour 47; Nagaho Chishi 1/22).