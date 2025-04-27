Virat Kohli and KL Rahul engaged in a heated exchange during the IPL 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The incident took place during the RCB innings with Virat on the crease and Rahul keeping wickets. In a video going viral on social media, both Indian cricket team stars were seen having a heated altercation. While the exact reason behind the altercation was not clear, the tension was palpable between the duo before play resumed. However, there was nothing more to the incident as both of them went back to the game without any further incident.

Things are heating up in Delhi!#ViratKohli and #KLRahul exchange a few words in this nail-biting match between #DC and #RCB.



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2H6bmSltQD#IPLonJioStar#DCvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star… pic.twitter.com/Oy2SPOjApz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2025

Coming to the match, RCB defeated DC by 6 wickets to claim the top spot in the IPL points table.

Krunal Pandya recorded his first fifty in IPL since 2016, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru pull off a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Krunal (73 not out of 47 balls), who has part of every IPL season since his debut in 2016, paced his innings perfectly while batting alongside chase master Virat Kohli (51 off 47).

The duo shared a 119-run stand off 84 balls as RCB chased down 163 in 18.3 overs to extend their unbeaten run away from home.

RCB bowlers put a squeeze on Delhi Capitals in the middle overs through Josh Hazlewood and the spinners to limit the home team to 162 for six.

For RCB, it was their seventh win in 10 games while DC suffered only their third loss in nine matches. Both teams are on course to make the play-offs.

At 26 for three, RCB felt the heat before Krunal and Kohli bailed them out.

In his maiden season for RCB, Krunal has made valuable contributions with both bat and ball.

On Sunday night, Kohli played the perfect anchor as Krunal came up with timely hits on a difficult surface to deliver a fine win for his team. His straight hit through the line off Mukesh Kumar and an aerial drive over cover off the wily Kuldeep Yadav stood out among his four sixes.

Kohli's consistency has been remarkable this season and the knock against DC was his sixth 50-plus score in 10 innings. The highlight of his solid effort was the straight drive off Mitchell Starc.

The night, however, belonged to Krunal who collected only his second 50-plus score in 116 IPL innings.

(With PTI inputs)