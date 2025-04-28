RR vs GT LIVE: RR WIN TOSS





RR make two changes. Theekshana and Yudhvir Charak replace Farooqi and Deshpande. And yes, Karim Janat is making his debut for GT.

No surprises at the decision, that has been the norm in IPL 2025. Expects dew to be a factor later in the game. A necessary toss to win for the home side.