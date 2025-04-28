Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2025: RR Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs GT; Make Two Big Changes
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: RR stars Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer are under pressure to perform vs GT.
RR vs GT LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
RR vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl in a must-win IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans (GT). RR have two wins out of nine matches, and are desperate to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are targetting a return to the top of the table. RR's regular captain Sanju Samson is still not fit enough to play. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: RR vs GT LIVE Score, Straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
- 19:01 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: RR WIN TOSSRajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bowl! No surprises at the decision, that has been the norm in IPL 2025. Expects dew to be a factor later in the game. A necessary toss to win for the home side.RR make two changes. Theekshana and Yudhvir Charak replace Farooqi and Deshpande. And yes, Karim Janat is making his debut for GT.
- 18:58 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: Debutant?Visuals implying that Afghan all-rounder Karim Janat is set to make his debut for Gujarat Titans today, against Rajasthan Royals. Hugs and embraces in the GT camp. But whose spot will he take? Shahrukh Khan or Sherfane Rutherford seem like the likely replacements.
- 18:44 (IST)Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT predicted XIHere's Gujarat Titans' probable XII vs RR: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.A more-or-less settled set-up for Gujarat Titans.
- 18:38 (IST)Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: RR predicted XIHere's Rajasthan Royals' probable XII vs GT: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma.Akash Madhwal could replace the misfiring Tushar Deshpande.
- 18:21 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: Is Sanju Samson fit?Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has suffered an abdominal tear, which has seen him be ruled out of RR's last two matches. A big question mark is still there on his fitness, but the RR captain has reportedly practiced in training sessions.However, his participation in today's match is not a certainty.
- 18:14 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: Sai Sudharsan on verge of breaking Sachin's recordSachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad jointly hold the record for the fastest to reach 1500 IPL runs, having done it in 44 innings. But Sai Sudharsan is just 49 runs away from that milestone, and has played only 33 innings so far. A huge chance for him to break Sachin's record tonight.
- 18:08 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: GT bowlers on songA bowling which looked like it could leak runs on paper has worked phenomenally on the field. Mohammed Siraj has found his mojo with the new ball, with 12 wickets this season. But the bigger revelation has been Prasidh Krishna, who has shone in the middle and death overs, and has 16 wickets!
- 17:54 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: Pressure on Parag, Jurel, HetmyerRR spent a whopping combined sum of Rs 39 crore to retain Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the mega auction. The trio have not been able to win games for RR on a consistent basis, faltering in crucial run-chases.A lot of pressure on them now, with RR in a must-win state.
- 17:52 (IST)RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals' disastrous campaignRajasthan Royals have lost five matches in a row in a single IPL season for the first time in their history. Their last three matches have been lost from winnable positions in a run chase, with their middle order failing to close out games.
