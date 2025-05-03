RCB vs CSK Live: What if rain plays spoilsport?

If rain washes out the game, both RCB and CSK will share points. However, even that will take RCB to the top spot in the points table, at least temporarily. The Rajat Patidar-led side is currently at the third spot with 14 points from 10 matches. A washout will take them to 15 points and strengthen their playoff hopes. On the other hand, such a result would not do any help to CSK and they will continue to remain at the bottom spot in the points table.