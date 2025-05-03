Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2025: What It Means For RCB's Playoff Chances If Rain Plays Spoilsport?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Visuals paint a positive picture when it comes to the weather for the RCB vs CSK game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Rain threat looms large over the game as Accuweather suggests that more than 50 per cent of Bengaluru will be impacted by rain from 7 pm to 9 pm. The rain percentage decreases post 9 pm, as per the forecast, however, it will be interesting to see whether the ground could host a rain-affected match or not. On the game front, RCB need a win to go top of points table while CSK are playing for pride after being eliminated from the playoffs race. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings game -
- 18:26 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Pressure on Dube, JadejaShivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were retained for a combined Rs 30 crore by CSK, but the two stalwarts have not delivered consistent performances this year. With 4 matches to go and pride at stake, the duo need to deliver and prove that they should be retained for next year.
- 18:24 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: CSK's battingMany question marks have been raised over CSK's batting order in IPL 2025, but the recent form of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran have given the yellow brigade some positivity to take out of their dismal performances. Curran smashed a superb 88 in their previous match, despite defeat.
- 18:22 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: What is the H2H?Chennai Super Kings hold an overwhelming historical advantage when it comes to their match-up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, holding a 21-12 lead. However, RCB scripted their first win at the Chepauk since 2008 earlier this season, and have the momentum this year.
- 18:15 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: No rain as of nowAs it stands, there are clear skies at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with visuals from fans at the stadium suggesting so. We are 45 minutes away from toss time, and 75 minutes from the start of play. In fact, there seems to be thousands of fans - both in red and yellow - gathered outside the stadium. Incredible atmosphere.
Its very bright weather in chinnaswamy.....come on rcb#RCBvsCSK #rcb #ViratKohli #Chinnaswamy #chinnaswamyweather pic.twitter.com/XsCwxmDvau— Prince Shukla (@Princeshukla_14) May 3, 2025
- 18:03 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: What if rain plays spoilsport?If rain washes out the game, both RCB and CSK will share points. However, even that will take RCB to the top spot in the points table, at least temporarily. The Rajat Patidar-led side is currently at the third spot with 14 points from 10 matches. A washout will take them to 15 points and strengthen their playoff hopes. On the other hand, such a result would not do any help to CSK and they will continue to remain at the bottom spot in the points table.
- 18:01 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Have a look at squads -Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan SinghChennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
- 17:49 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Focus on the match now!Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a provisional playoff berth in sight and Chennai Super Kings need a morale-lifting win. But beyond the team goals, the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday offers the opportunity to see icons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni battling against each other, perhaps, one final time in the league.
- 17:40 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: More info on rainN Puviarasu, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s Centre in Bengaluru, confirmed that light to moderate rain is expected in the city this evening. "Light to moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at many places, not only in Bengaluru but also in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Davanagere, Vijayanagara, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts on Saturday," Puviarasu told PTI.
- 17:26 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Rain threat over the game!Saturday is a big day for RCB and CSK fans. After their nail-biting IPL 2024 cricket match in Bengaluru, where RCB won narrowly by 27 runs, this will be the first time the two teams face off in Bengaluru this season. However, rain threatens to disrupt the much-anticipated clash scheduled for 7:30 pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.