Exactly a month ago, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, with the franchise labelling the reason a ‘personal' one. However, the South African speedster has now revealed that he had to return home due to ‘provisional suspension' over the usage of recreational drugs. Rabada himself issued a statement, explaining the scenario while also suggesting that he would use this as an opportunity to reflect on and improve himself. It isn't yet certain if Rabada will return to rejoin GT before the IPL season concludes.

Statement from Kagiso Rabada as below:

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL, for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug."

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love."

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love."

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Kagiso.

Gujarat Titans, who have enjoyed a phenomenal season thus far, had issued a statement about Rabada's return home last month. The Proteas pace veteran was a part of GT's first two IPL 2025 matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), taking one wicket each, but has been absent since.

"Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa from the ongoing season of the TATA IPL due to some personal reasons. The South Africa international was a part of Gujarat Titans' first two matches of the TATA IPL 2025. Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter," the statement had said from the franchise.

In Rabada's absence, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee have had to share the load of the bowling attack for the franchise.