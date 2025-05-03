Virat Kohli will step out at the M Chinnaswamy on Saturday with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) aiming for IPL 2025 top spot and playoff qualification. RCB take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already out of the playoff contention but will be playing for pride as they have never lost both league matches to their opponents in a season. When both sides met earlier this season, RCB beat CSK at Chepauk for the first time since the inaugral season. RCB's 50-run victory that day set the tone for what has been a brilliant season for a team which has never lifted the IPL.

RCB sit third in the points table with 14 points in 10 matches, only behind Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on Net Run-Rate. Kohli has been instrumental so far, and he is one of the leading run-scorers this season with 447 runs. Against CSK, Kohli will have the chance to break not one, not two, but five different record.

Here's a list of records Virat Kohli could break in the match against CSK:

8500: Virat Kohli is 53 runs away from 8500 runs in IPL.

9500: Virat Kohli is 10 runs away from 9500 runs in India in T20s

750: Virat Kohli is 6 fours away from 750 fours in IPL

300: Virat Kohli is 1 six away from 300 sixes for RCB. (IPL + CLT20)

50: Virat Kohli is 7 sixes away from 50 sixes against CSK in IPL

The last time RCB faced CSK in Bengaluru was in IPL 2024 and they won by 27 runs in a thrilling game to enter the playoffs.

Rain might play spoilsport as the match is under rain threat. Over the past two days, Bengaluru has experienced incessant rain, and the trend could continue on the match day as well. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), "Rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening."

(With ANI Inputs)