Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: DC Face PBKS Challenge In Dharamshala
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: In-form Punjab Kings are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday in Dharamsala.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, IPL 2025: In-form Punjab Kings are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday in Dharamsala. DC have endured three losses and a no result due to rain in their last five games, and are currently placed fifth on the table with 13 points from 11 matches. PBKS, on the other hand, have been sensational this season, winning seven and losing just three of their 11 matches to sit just outside the top two in the standings. This is an important clash for both the teams as the victory in today's game will be crucial for a spot in the playoffs. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC -
- 18:19 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: Task but out for DC battersIyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year, has kept his new team PBKS on track with sharp game awareness and leadership. Priyansh Arya, with 347 runs, has made the most of his chances, while Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have stepped up when required. It will be interesting to see how DC's bowling attack - comprising Mitchell Starc and the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam - cope with PBKS's firepower. The team will expect more from pace duo Dushmantha Chameera and Mukesh Kumar.
- 18:18 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: PBKS in great formPunjab Kings have been sensational this season, winning seven and losing just three of their 11 matches to sit just outside the top two in the standings. While DC's batting has been inconsistent, Punjab's top order has been rock solid, with Prabhsimran Singh providing flying starts and accumulating 437 runs as an opener. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been immaculate with the bat and astute as captain. He has scored 405 runs, including four fifties. That he has struck the second-most sixes (27) this IPL reflects his impact in the middle overs.
- 18:13 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals' batting woesDC's top order has looked vulnerable. Karun Nair's promotion as an opener in the last game vs SRH backfired as he was dismissed for a duck, while South African stalwart Faf du Plessis, who seemed to have returned to form, also perished early trying to force a boundary on a bowler-friendly pitch. Abishek Porel has failed to capitalise on his starts, leaving DC high and dry. KL Rahul, their leading run-getter this season with 381 runs, too couldn't steady the innings. Axar himself was dismissed early.
- 18:11 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: A poor show in previous game by DCDelhi Capitals, a team that won its first four matches, would have hoped that a change of venue would bring a change in fortune, but their batting unit disintegrated against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game in Hyderabad before rain washed out the contest. It was a complete top order collapse as DC lost half their side for 29, and it was only due to the brilliance of Ashutosh Sharma that they managed a respectable 133.
- 17:56 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals badly need a winDelhi Capitals will be desperate to arrest their slump and stay in contention for the playoffs when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2025 match tonight. DC have endured three losses and a no result due to rain in their last five games, and are currently placed fifth on the table with 13 points from 11 matches. The Axar Patel-led side had a disappointing time at home, managing just one win - that too via a Super Over - at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
- 17:52 (IST)PBKS vs DC Live: Have a look at squads -Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell OwenDelhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal
