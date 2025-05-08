Chennai Super Kings registered a surprising two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens. Asked to bowl first, CSK restricted KKR to 179/6 in 20 overs with spinner Noor Ahmad scalping four wickets. Later, CSK lost some wickets in the middle but skipper MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube's partnership helped him seal a consolidatory win as they are already out of the playoffs contention. On the other hand, this defeat proved to be really costly for KKR as their chances of qualification are all but over.

During the customary handshake after the match, MS Dhoni stole the limelight with his sweet gesture towards KKR pacer Chetan Sakariya. As the players were busy shaking hands, Dhoni realised that he accidently skipped Sakariya during his turn.

To make it up, Dhoni went back and shook hands with the young pacer and also gave him a pat on his back. This gesture from Dhoni left Sakariya surprised as he acknowledged the CSK skipper with a big smile.

Talking about the match, CSK needed 8 runs to win in the final over when Dhoni switched on his vintage mode and hammered a huge maximum over the deep mid-wicket on Andre Russell's full-toss delivery.

On the next ball, Dhoni refused to take a single but took one on the third delivery, bringing Anshul Kamboj on strike.

Facing his first delivery of the game, Kamboj was under a lot of pressure but he guided well by Dhoni and he fearlessly sent the ball across the boundary line for a four as CSK won the match by two wickets.

"It is only the third game we gave won. It is good to be on the winning side. Quite a few things have not gone our way. What is important is to be practical. Identify what has gone wrong. We have 25 players who can fill and I was focusing on that. We want answers for the next year, which batter can slot in where and which bowler can bowl where according to the conditions," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.