The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to honour the Indian armed forces on Thursday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The apex cricket council of India will pay the tribute ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. In the show, singer and composer B Praak will be peforming live in front of the audience. The news was shared by IPL's official X handle. "Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!" it wrote.

Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride!



B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture.



A tribute to the heart of Bharat!#TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/KTa4ZkaWq5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2025

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, has been shifted to Ahmedabad owing to the closure of the hill town's airport in the wake of military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel confirmed the development to PTI. The game will be played in the afternoon.

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," said Patel.

Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights at least until May 10 in the wake of India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

It remains to be seen how both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are ferried out of Dharamsala with the flight operations shut in the picturesque town. With Chandigarh airport also closed, teams need to find a way to get to Delhi.

Like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are also scheduled to play on May 11 when they face Gujarat Titans at home.

A Punjab Kings official said the BCCI is yet to inform the franchise on the venue change.

"We have not heard from the BCCI yet. We can only figure out the travel plans once we have full clarity." Punjab Kings are on course to make their first IPL play-offs since 2014.

(With PTI Inputs)