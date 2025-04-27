Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was on Sunday fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. "As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," the IPL said in a release. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser." Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 and then bowled out LSG for 161 to record their fifth consecutive victory in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants mentor and former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan on Sunday exuded confidence that express pacer Mayank Yadav's bowling speed will improve as he plays more matches in the IPL.

The right-arm tearaway pacer Mayank made his comeback after a long injury layoff. He had to deal with issues related to his back and toe after making his India debut in the shortest format in October last year.

On Sunday, Yadav returned with figures of 4-0-40-2, accounting for Mumbai Indians mainstays Rohit Sharma (12) and Hardik Pandya (5) but bowled in the range of 140kmph, a few clicks down from the earlier highs of 150-155kmph in the past.

“The wait was long and for anyone who is playing after so many months to get back into the game, (it) is always that one hurdle which one needs to cross as a bowler,” Zaheer told the media after LSG lost the game to MI by 54 runs here.

“I am happy with the way he has bowled. It's important that he had to get through the game.

“He stayed on (for) the (full) 20 overs. He has bowled four overs. The execution is only going to get better. The speed is only going to get better as he plays more, that's the way I am looking at it.” Zaheer explained the process of Mayank's return, saying LSG were cautious to not rush him through processes and wanted to create a conducive environment around him.

“Even though he had joined the team, we were taking our time just to create that comfort around him. I know that fast bowling is never easy, especially in this format when the batters are coming so hard at you. So, that was the thought process,” he said.

“I am glad that he has got through the game. That one hurdle is crossed, I am hopeful that with the scheduling which we have, there will be enough breaks also for him to recover and then go again."