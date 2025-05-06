The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing its business end, with the names of the teams set to enter the next round of fixtures getting finalized. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out from the top 4 race, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans are in the strongest position to qualify for the knockouts. Since the start of the tournament in March, plenty of players have punched above their weight, producing memorable shows, while there are those too, who have disappointed.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Venkatesh Iyer etc. were expected to pull strings for their franchises, having been bought for big price tags in the mega auction. But so far, they haven't given their money's worth.

Iceland Cricket, known for its witty posts on social media, took a swipe at misfiring stars, assembling a team consisting of the biggest 'frauds and scammers' of the 18th edition of the league.

In a post, Iceland Cricket wrote: "On a rain day in Reyjavik, we give you our IPL 2025 frauds and scammers team: R Tripathi, R Ravindra, I Kishan, R Pant (c & wk), V Iyer, G Maxwell, L Livingstone, D Hooda, R Ashwin, M Pathirana, M Shami; No impact player: M Kumar."

Pant, who was bought for Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction by Lucknow Super Giants, has unarguably been the biggest flop of the campaign so far. The wicket-keeper batter, who averages a little over 12, hasn't played a single match-winning knock for his side so far.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, etc. have also failed to live up to the expectations.