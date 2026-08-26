European T20 Premier League 2026: All You Need To Know Ahead Of The Inaugural Season
Starting August 26, 2026, this new ICC-sanctioned franchise-based T20 tournament is set to ignite the European summer, promising high-octane cricket
The cricketing landscape is expanding, and the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL 2026) stands as a testament to this growth. Starting August 26, 2026, this new ICC-sanctioned franchise-based T20 tournament is set to ignite the European summer, promising high-octane cricket, a blend of global superstars and local talent, and a significant step forward for the sport on the continent.
A Blockbuster Opening Clash
The ETPL 2026 will kick off with a mouth-watering Netherlands derby as Rotterdam Dockers take on Amsterdam Flames in the very first match of the season on Wednesday, August 26, at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.
This opening encounter pits two Dutch rivals against each other, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense and fiercely competitive tournament. The Rotterdam-Amsterdam rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to the season opener, with both teams boasting star-studded lineups eager to make a statement.
Rotterdam Dockers, led by the experienced Faf du Plessis, will look to start their campaign on a winning note with a formidable squad featuring Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, David Wiese, and Logan van Beek.
Amsterdam Flames, captained by Scott Edwards, have assembled a batting powerhouse including Steve Smith, Tim David, and Ajinkya Rahane, with the bowling attack bolstered by Trent Boult and Michael Bracewell.
A League with a Vision
The ETPL 2026 is more than just a new tournament; it's a strategic move to develop cricket in Europe. The league's primary vision is to provide players from associate cricket nations with more opportunities to compete at a high level, while also focusing on the development
and improvement of local talent. By creating a professional platform, the ETPL aims to bridge the gap between emerging European players and the established stars of the game.
ETPL 2026 Franchises
The first season of the ETPL will feature six city-based franchises representing different European cricketing hubs.
Team
Amsterdam Flames - Netherlands
Rotterdam Dockers - Netherlands
Dublin Guardians - Ireland
Belfast Wolves - Ireland
Edinburgh Castle Rockers - Scotland
Glasgow Cosmic - Scotland
ETPL 2026 Venues
The tournament is designed as a two-country affair to underline its cross-border appeal.
ETPL 2026 Schedule (Netherlands Leg)
1st Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames Wed, Aug 26, 2026
2nd Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians Thu, Aug 27, 2026
3rd Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Aug 27, 2026
4th Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Fri, Aug 28, 2026
5th Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Sat, Aug 29, 2026
6th Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Sat, Aug 29, 2026
7th Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Sun, Aug 30, 2026
8th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Sun, Aug 30, 2026
9th Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Tue, Sep 1, 2026
10th Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Wed, Sep 2, 2026
11th Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Wed, Sep 2, 2026
12th Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Sep 3, 2026
13th Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Fri, Sep 4, 2026
14th Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Sat, Sep 5, 2026
15th Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Sat, Sep 5, 2026
16th Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Sun, Sep 6, 2026
17th Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Sun, Sep 6, 2026
ETPL 2026 Schedule (Ireland Leg)
18th Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Wed, Sep 9, 2026
19th Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Sep 10, 2026
20th Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Thu, Sep 10, 2026
21st Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Fri, Sep 11, 2026
22nd Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Sat, Sep 12, 2026
23rd Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Sat, Sep 12, 2026
24th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Sun, Sep 13, 2026
25th Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Sun, Sep 13, 2026
26th Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Tue, Sep 15, 2026
27th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Tue, Sep 15, 2026
28th Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Wed, Sep 16, 2026
29th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Thu, Sep 17, 2026
30th Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Thu, Sep 17, 2026
Qualifier TBC vs TBC Sat, Sep 19, 2026
Final TBC vs TBC Sun, Sep 20, 2026
ETPL 2026 Complete Squads
The six franchises have assembled squads that blend global superstars with local talent.
Amsterdam Flames
Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Tim David, David Payne, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill, Max O'Dowd, David Rushmere, Ali Hasan, Yuvraaj Samra
Rotterdam Dockers
Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McDermott, Anrich Nortje, Aneurin Donald, Roelof Van Dee Meree, Logan Van Beek, Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ben Manenti, David Wiese, Sandeep Lammichane, Shubam Ranjane
Dublin Guardians
Chris Wood, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), James Vince, Darryl Mitchell, Vijay Shankar, Josh Little, Harry Tector, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Mathew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes, Chris Greaves, Peter Hatzoglou, Mohd Waseem, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh
Belfast Wolves
Glenn Maxwell (c), Chris Jordan, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, David Miller, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Mathew Humpreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan, Alexander Roy, Gavin Hoey, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Saurabh Netravalkar
Edinburgh Castle Rockers
Mitch Santner (c), Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Laurie Evans, Sean Solia, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Jones, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, JJ Smuts, Andries Gous, Rushil Ugarker
Glasgow Cosmic
Finn Allen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, James Neesham, Reuben Wilson, Richie Berrington, George Munsey (c), Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Liam Naylor, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan
Tournament Overview & Broadcast Details
Total Matches 32 total matches (30 league matches + 2 knockout games)
Knockout Structure
The top team qualifies directly for the final; the 2nd and 3rd placed teams meet in the Qualifier
Key Backers & Owners
Rahul Dravid (Dublin Guardians associate), Steve Waugh (Amsterdam Flames co-owner); Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen are co-owners of their respective teams
Indian Broadcast
Matches will be available to watch on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network
Where to Watch ETPL 2026
Fans can tune into JioHotstar and the Star Sports network to watch the matches of the ETPL in India