The cricketing landscape is expanding, and the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL 2026) stands as a testament to this growth. Starting August 26, 2026, this new ICC-sanctioned franchise-based T20 tournament is set to ignite the European summer, promising high-octane cricket, a blend of global superstars and local talent, and a significant step forward for the sport on the continent.

A Blockbuster Opening Clash

The ETPL 2026 will kick off with a mouth-watering Netherlands derby as Rotterdam Dockers take on Amsterdam Flames in the very first match of the season on Wednesday, August 26, at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

This opening encounter pits two Dutch rivals against each other, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense and fiercely competitive tournament. The Rotterdam-Amsterdam rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to the season opener, with both teams boasting star-studded lineups eager to make a statement.

Rotterdam Dockers, led by the experienced Faf du Plessis, will look to start their campaign on a winning note with a formidable squad featuring Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, David Wiese, and Logan van Beek.

Amsterdam Flames, captained by Scott Edwards, have assembled a batting powerhouse including Steve Smith, Tim David, and Ajinkya Rahane, with the bowling attack bolstered by Trent Boult and Michael Bracewell.

A League with a Vision

The ETPL 2026 is more than just a new tournament; it's a strategic move to develop cricket in Europe. The league's primary vision is to provide players from associate cricket nations with more opportunities to compete at a high level, while also focusing on the development

and improvement of local talent. By creating a professional platform, the ETPL aims to bridge the gap between emerging European players and the established stars of the game.

ETPL 2026 Franchises

The first season of the ETPL will feature six city-based franchises representing different European cricketing hubs.

Team

Amsterdam Flames - Netherlands

Rotterdam Dockers - Netherlands

Dublin Guardians - Ireland

Belfast Wolves - Ireland

Edinburgh Castle Rockers - Scotland

Glasgow Cosmic - Scotland

ETPL 2026 Venues

The tournament is designed as a two-country affair to underline its cross-border appeal.

ETPL 2026 Schedule (Netherlands Leg)

1st Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames Wed, Aug 26, 2026

2nd Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians Thu, Aug 27, 2026

3rd Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Aug 27, 2026

4th Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Fri, Aug 28, 2026

5th Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Sat, Aug 29, 2026

6th Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Sat, Aug 29, 2026

7th Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Sun, Aug 30, 2026

8th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Sun, Aug 30, 2026

9th Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Tue, Sep 1, 2026

10th Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Wed, Sep 2, 2026

11th Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Wed, Sep 2, 2026

12th Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Sep 3, 2026

13th Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Fri, Sep 4, 2026

14th Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Sat, Sep 5, 2026

15th Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Sat, Sep 5, 2026

16th Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Sun, Sep 6, 2026

17th Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Sun, Sep 6, 2026

ETPL 2026 Schedule (Ireland Leg)

18th Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Wed, Sep 9, 2026

19th Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Thu, Sep 10, 2026

20th Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Thu, Sep 10, 2026

21st Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Fri, Sep 11, 2026

22nd Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Sat, Sep 12, 2026

23rd Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Sat, Sep 12, 2026

24th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Sun, Sep 13, 2026

25th Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Sun, Sep 13, 2026

26th Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Tue, Sep 15, 2026

27th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Tue, Sep 15, 2026

28th Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Wed, Sep 16, 2026

29th Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Thu, Sep 17, 2026

30th Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Thu, Sep 17, 2026

Qualifier TBC vs TBC Sat, Sep 19, 2026

Final TBC vs TBC Sun, Sep 20, 2026

ETPL 2026 Complete Squads

The six franchises have assembled squads that blend global superstars with local talent.

Amsterdam Flames

Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Tim David, David Payne, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill, Max O'Dowd, David Rushmere, Ali Hasan, Yuvraaj Samra

Rotterdam Dockers

Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McDermott, Anrich Nortje, Aneurin Donald, Roelof Van Dee Meree, Logan Van Beek, Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ben Manenti, David Wiese, Sandeep Lammichane, Shubam Ranjane

Dublin Guardians

Chris Wood, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), James Vince, Darryl Mitchell, Vijay Shankar, Josh Little, Harry Tector, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Mathew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes, Chris Greaves, Peter Hatzoglou, Mohd Waseem, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh

Belfast Wolves

Glenn Maxwell (c), Chris Jordan, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, David Miller, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Mathew Humpreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan, Alexander Roy, Gavin Hoey, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Saurabh Netravalkar

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Mitch Santner (c), Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Laurie Evans, Sean Solia, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Jones, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, JJ Smuts, Andries Gous, Rushil Ugarker

Glasgow Cosmic

Finn Allen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, James Neesham, Reuben Wilson, Richie Berrington, George Munsey (c), Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Liam Naylor, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan

Tournament Overview & Broadcast Details

Total Matches 32 total matches (30 league matches + 2 knockout games)

Knockout Structure

The top team qualifies directly for the final; the 2nd and 3rd placed teams meet in the Qualifier

Key Backers & Owners

Rahul Dravid (Dublin Guardians associate), Steve Waugh (Amsterdam Flames co-owner); Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen are co-owners of their respective teams

Indian Broadcast

Matches will be available to watch on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network

Where to Watch ETPL 2026

Fans can tune into JioHotstar and the Star Sports network to watch the matches of the ETPL in India

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