India are currently in a commanding position on Day 4 of the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. Sri Lanka were 229/6 when rain forced play to be called off and the hosts had a slender 16-run lead. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in the first innings after Sonal Dinusha's century and decided to enforce follow-on. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar took three wickets each while debutant Saransh Jain took two. In the second innings, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) were the top performer for Sri Lanka as they ended up taking a lead.

While India are currently in a brilliant position to clinch the match, rain can end up playing a major part in deciding the fate of the encounter.

What A Draw Can Mean For India's WTC Final Dreams

India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT of 53.33. A win against Sri Lanka will take them to the fourth position after Bangladesh slumped to a heavy loss against Australia. However, in case of a draw, India will remain in the fifth position with a PCT of 51.52.

India have seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle after the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.

Having already lost four of their 10 Tests so far, every remaining game is virtually a knockout for the Shubman Gill-led side.

After the series against Sri Lanka, India will travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in November later this year.

To conclude the current WTC cycle, India will host Australia for a five-Test series next year before the Indian Premier League (IPL) window.

India must win every remaining Test to have a realistic chance of reaching the WTC final, especially after Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia in Darwin.

If India win seven of their remaining eight Tests, they will finish with a PCT of 68.52. Meanwhile, six wins and two losses would see their PCT drop to 62.96.

These scenarios are only possible if India are not docked any penalty points. Therefore, the Shubman Gill-led side have very little margin for error for the remainder of their WTC campaign.

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