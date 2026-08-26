Pakistan women's cricket team is leaving no stones unturned in its preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 28 in the UAE. Before leaving for the continental tournament, the women's team played matches against the men's team, which included teenaged and older players, in the pre-tournament camp at the NCA in Lahore. According to a report in Cricinfo, the matches were proper 20-over contests, instead of scenario games, and were aimed at helping players improve their decision making in crunch moments against tougher opponents.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Hong Kong-China and Thailand. The Fatima Sana-led side will open their Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on September 1. They will then take on arch-rivals and seven-time winners India on September 5, followed by Hong Kong-China on September 7.

Pakistan captain Fatima said the matches have aided their preparations for the tournament.

"We are well prepared for the tournament," she said. "We have played competitive matches against boys in which we were put under pressure. These learnings will help us adapt to the challenges of the competition."

While Pakistan are yet to win the Women's Asia Cup, they have also not reached a final in a decade.

Fatima insisted that Pakistan must handle pressure better and remain calm under pressure.

"We needed to understand how to handle the pressure better, and that is something which is highlighted whenever there is a big tournament," Sana said.

"These matches have helped us on that front, and the difference will be visible... It is very important to stay calm in pressure situations rather than pressing the panic button. We have told the girls to stay calm in the crunch moments, and stay in control by trusting their hard work and executing the plans."

Pakistan squad for ACC women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserves - Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees

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