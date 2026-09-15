India had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian women's team would not attend the trophy presentation ceremony of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi handed over the cup. "We communicated with ACC and yesterday I personally informed the ACC chairman that we won't be part of the presentation ceremony if it is done in the same manner as done in case of the men's cricket team, they did not want to change their position so we had no option," revealed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to NDTV.

"We have honoured all the victims of the Pahalgam attack by not attending the ceremony" Saikia said.

He added that both the cups for the men and the women would come to India soon.

"We can assure very soon we will not only get the Women's Asia Cup trophy but also the Men's Asia Cup trophy" Saikia added.

He also alleged that Naqvi is not following established traditions.

"When present ICC chair was in ACC, it was the normal traditional practice that winning team office-bearer to hand over the trophy. But since last year, they are not following this tradition" Saikia added.

Saikia also expressed that the work being put behind the Indian women's team in the T20 format. The Indian women's cricket team won the 50-over World Cup for the first time in 2025.

"We are basically trying to build our team in the T20 format for the ICC T20 World Cup. In T20 format in women's cricket we have challenges, and our target is the Asian Games " Saikia added.

He further said that BCCI had given an alternative to ACC for the presentation ceremony.

"We had also requested that they could have done the presentation by the president or the vice chairman," he said.

"Our position is very clear, that the chairman is also the interior minister of a country with which we don't have a friendly relationship, specially after Pahalgam incident, so will not receive a trophy from him."

"If ACC deputy chairman Khalid sahab would have have done the presentation, we would have attended, this was our suggestion as well. But our suggestion was not granted so we had no other options," Saikia concluded.

BCCI is bullish for the gold medal at Asian Games 2026.

"We are only aiming for the gold medal for both men and women's cricket in Asian Games" the BCCI secretary added.

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