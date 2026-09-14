Just like the men's team, the Indian women's side also refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after winning the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai to clinch a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title. However, scenes at the Dubai International Stadium soon turned controversial as India reportedly declined to receive the winners' trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council chairman.

As the team stood its ground, Naqvi left the venue and India did not receive the trophy. Nevertheless, the celebrations continued, with the players making the most of the historic triumph.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, Harmanpreet was seen lifting a water bottle in place of a trophy and posing with her teammates for photographs. Smiles and embraces filled the ground as the Indian women continued a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Pure joy and unfiltered emotions



Catch #TeamIndia's heartwarming 𝙍𝙖𝙬 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 moments after sealing the #WomensAsiaCup triumph 🇮🇳#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/e4zYfBAvSE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 14, 2026

It was later explained that the BCCI had asked the Indian women's team to adopt this stance, in sync with the bitter political relations that exist between India and Pakistan. However, Saikia explained that the stance is purely an institutional decision, and not against the tournament, the players or the sport.

"We had taken a conscious decision, considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia told PTI.

"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner.

"This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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