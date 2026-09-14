The ICC on Monday handed India women's team seamer Kranti Gaud a fine of 10 per cent of her match fee and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Asia Cup to clinch the trophy for an eighth time here on Sunday, a contest in which Gaud was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct. "Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," the ICC said on its website.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it said.

Right-arm seamer Gaud had gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Sri Lanka opener Imesha Dulani during the second half of the final.

Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das.

“On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge,” the ICC said.

“Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan women's team was also handed a five per cent match fee fine for maintaining a slow overrate in their semifinal against Sri Lanka played last Friday.

Pakistan were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The sanction was imposed by match referee GS Lakshmi, the ICC said.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” it said.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana accepted the proposed sanction.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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