Indian cricket team spinner Ravindra Jadeja has often struggled with no-balls and it is quite clear when one takes a look at his Test statistics. During the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka, Jadeja bowled 3 no-balls in the first innings and one in the second innings. That took his tally of no-balls in Tests since 2021 to a staggering 88 - that is the most by any spinner in Test cricket in that period and more than double of the second-placed Noman Ali of Pakistan (40). Jadeja faced a similar struggle in the first Test as well. He bowled 2 no-balls in the first innings and 2 in the second innings - including one that ended up handing a massive lifeline to Dhananjaya de Silva.

Most no-balls by spinners in Tests since 2021

88* - Ravindra Jadeja

40 - Noman Ali

33 - Lasith Embuldeniya

19 - Jack Leach

17 - Jomel Warrican

17 - Zahir Khan

Meanwhile, Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scored with a 92 as Sri Lanka reached 229 for six at stumps in their second innings after being forced to follow on by India on the fourth day of the second Test on Wednesday.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in their first innings, shortly after Sonal Dinusha reached his century to gain a huge lead of 213 runs. India amassed 503 for nine declared in their first essay.

Prasidh Krishna (3/52) and Manav Suthar (3/85) picked up three wickets apiece for India in the Sri Lankan first innings, with Saransh Jain (2/69) bagging his first wickets in Test cricket this morning.

By stumps, which was called early owing to heavy rain, Sri Lanka managed to erase the deficit of over 200 runs, but India remained firmly in control of the match and will fancy their chance of sweeping the series 2-0 on Thursday after their convincing victory in the opener at Galle.

Kamindu Mendis chipped in with 55 in the home team's second innings, as Sri Lanka went ahead by 16 runs with Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) at the crease.

(With PTI inputs)

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