Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and spinner Manav Suthar came up with a masterplan to dismiss Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara during Day 4 of the second Test match in Colombo on Wednesday. The incident took place during the 61st over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Sooriyabandara decided to step out to his crease to hit Suthar for a big one. However, the spinner pre-empted his charge and ended up bowling a slow delivery wide of off-stump. The batter failed to connect with the ball and Rishabh Pant had enough time behind the stumps to disturb the stumps. It was a huge wicket for India as the Sri Lanka batter looked in brilliant touch and fell just eight runs away from his first Test century.

Incidentally, the batter survived a close LBW call on the previous delivery and Pant was caught on stump mic shouting instructions to the bowler and the fielders. The wicket-keeper sensed that the batter was getting restless and asked the fielder at mid-on to get ready. Sooriyabandara stepped out of his crease on the next ball and ended up throwing away his wicket.

RECORD BREAKING STUMPING BY RISHABH PANT



Rishabh Pant stumped sri lankan dangerous batsman sooriyabandra in just 0.3 seconds. Greatest wicket keeper in the history of cricket !! pic.twitter.com/jlRxM4k9sX — Ansh  (@159atsydney_) August 26, 2026

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka made a gritty fightback through Pasindu Sooriyabandara's unbeaten knock as they reached 199 for three at tea on Day 4 of the second Test, refusing to give up despite being asked to follow on by India.

With seven wickets intact, Sri Lanka now need just 15 more runs to make India bat again, setting up a tense finish with one full session and the final day's play left.

Leading the two-match series 1-0, the Shubman Gill-led India enforced the follow-on after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290, leaving the hosts 213 runs in arrears. India had declared their first-innings for 503/9.

The only wicket to fall in the second session was that of Kamindu Mendis, who made a resolute 52 off 92 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Prasidh Krishna (1/30) ended his 115-run third-wicket partnership with Sooriyabandara who faced 157 balls and hit one six and 10 fours.

Sri Lanka's hero with the bat in the first innings was lefthanded rookie all-rounder Sonal Dinusha, who scored 103 at No. 7, following his scores of 100 and 84 in the Galle Test.

(With PTI inputs)

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