Legends League Cricket on Sunday announced that about 80 international and Indian players combined have confirmed their availability for the upcoming second edition of the league. They will be available to be picked up by the franchises for the drafting event that will be held in Mumbai in the coming few days. "The overall pool of players now stands at 85 players from 10 countries across the world," stated an official media release.

The players who have confirmed their availability are Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka), Fidel Edwards (West Indies), Ricardo Powell (West Indies), Tino Best (West Indies), Nick Compton (England), Ryan Sidebottom (England), Phil Mustard (England), Jade Dernbach (England), Richard Levi (South Africa), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Dimitri Mascarenhas (England), Samit Patel (England), John Mooney (Ireland), Nawroz Mangal (Afghanistan), Manvinder Bisla (India), Amit Bhandari (India), Rajat Bhatia (India), Sudeep Tyagi (India).

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the Legend League Cricket in an official release, said, "With so much enthusiasm around the league, it is going to be exhilarating experience for everyone, whether fans or players, all will have a life time experience."

A special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and from September 17, the second edition of the Legends League will begin. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

"Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The league will commence the next day, September 17, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season.," stated an official release.

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin