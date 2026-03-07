New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is clear about what to expect from the T20 World Cup 2026 final against India in Ahmedabad, at least as far as the pitch is concerned. When India last featured in an ICC final at the same venue, a lot was said and written about the nature of the pitch at the venue. Speaking ahead of the final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Santner acknowledged the challenge posed by a "world-class" Indian bowling attack and a pitch that appears primed for high scores.

Addressing the press conference eve of the summit clash, Santner said his side is excited for the final and acknowledged that India will be under immense pressure to retain the T20 World Cup title in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Santner also repeated Australia skipper Pat Cummins' 2023 remarks, saying he and his team intends to silence the crowd.

"That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home," Santner said during the pre-match press conference.

Reflecting on the conditions in Ahmedabad, Santner noted that while the surface remained covered, expectations remain high for a batting-friendly deck. "Yeah, I mean I haven't had a look at the wicket yet, it's still under cover, but one can only assume it's going to be pretty flat and high scoring," Santner said.

Bumrah Not India's Only Threat

The Black Caps skipper was particularly complimentary of India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, whose recent performances -- including a decisive spell in the semi-final against England -- have dominated pre-match discussions.

"In terms of Bumrah I think it should be in everyone's conversation, the way he's been going," Santner remarked at the press conference on Saturday. "I think England looked pretty hard to hit, and he was obviously the game changer for India the other night."

However, Santner was quick to point out that India's threat extends beyond a single individual. He highlighted the collective strength of the Indian unit, which has seen various players rise to the occasion throughout the tournament.

"We knew that was going to be the case, he's obviously a world-class bowler, but not just him," Santner added. "I think the way everyone's been rolling in their team, whether it's with bat or ball, everyone's stepped up at different times and as a team that's where you want to be."

New Zealand enter the final looking to break their long-standing World Cup hoodoo, having reached several finals over the last decade without yet lifting the trophy in either the 20-over or 50-over formats. To do so, they will need to overcome an Indian side that remains undefeated at this venue during the knockout stages.