It's been almost a week since the West Indies crashed out of the T20 World Cup following a loss to defending champions India in a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last Sunday. However, the Shai Hope-led side remains stranded in India following disruptions to commercial air travel due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy, who earlier this week said that he "just wants to go back home," has once again voiced his frustration over the delay.

"Day 6," Sammy posted on X on Saturday. "I really hope it's the day the joy comes," he added while responding to a comment from former South Africa batter Hershelle Gibbs.

Hours after Sammy's post, media reports claimed that the members of the England, South Africa, and West Indies teams are set to depart India over the weekend on chartered flights arranged by the ICC.

According to PTI, England, who went down to India in the second semifinal on Thursday, are expected to leave from Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct flight to London.

West Indies and South Africa are the other two teams still in the country despite their campaigns having ended.

While the Windies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after India defeated them by five wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, South Africa's campaign ended after their defeat to New Zealand here in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies will travel together from Kolkata on a another charter flight.

The two sides are likely to fly first to Johannesburg before the West Indies contingent continues onward to Antigua.

The exact departure time is yet to be confirmed but the flight is expected to leave on Sunday.

A section of the South African group, including members of the team management along with players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will head to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited overs tour beginning on March 15.

