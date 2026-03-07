India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team is "okay" playing on any kind of pitch, regardless of the soil colour, in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Amid growing debate over the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Suryakumar played down concerns over the nature of the deck, stating the Indian team has done well on both tracks-red soil and black soil-during the ongoing tournament.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Suryakumar insisted that he is yet to take a close look at the pitch.

"If I get free from here, I'll definitely go and look into it. I came to the press box straight from the dressing room. Some of our players and staff members were standing in the middle but we'll see what kind of pitch we'll be playing tomorrow," Suruakumar said during a post-match press conference.

"We have to play the final, so any soil will be okay. We have been playing on both soils - red and black - in this tournament. We have been doing good so anything is okay," he added.

On being asked if his team would prefer to defend or chase, Suryakumar echoed similar sentiments, saying that his team has won doing both.

"We are equipped to do both. We have chased and won; we have defended and won," said Suryakumar.

"New Zealand are a very tactical team. They come with their plans. We are completely focused on what we want to do. Just play good cricket."

As skipper, Suryakumar not only has the chance to become the first among equals to defend a World Championship.

He has led the side impressively for last two years even though he has hardly walked the talk as a batter himself, especially on big days and against big nations.

He can change it all on Sunday in what will be the most defining moment of his entire career. His every failure will be summarily forgotten should he click on what is expected to be a warm evening.

