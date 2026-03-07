The cricket world is all set for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India are chasing the world record of becoming the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, while New Zealand are aiming for their first T20 World Cup crown. India scored 253/7 in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England - the highest score in T20 World Cup knockouts. On the other hand, New Zealand chased down a 170-run target in just 12.5 overs.

As fans eagerly anticipate the match, concerns about the weather persist, leaving many wondering what will happen if the summit clash gets washed out due to rain.

According to ICC rules, the final has 120 minutes of extra time to complete 10 overs per side, which is the minimum requirement in a T20 World Cup final. If the match cannot be completed on time, there is a reserve day on March 9, where the match will resume from where it stopped.

If the match cannot be completed on the reserve day and gets abandoned, then according to the rules, the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand.

In the history of ICC tournaments, such a situation has happened only once - during the Champions Trophy 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka - when the match could not be completed even on the reserve day, and the trophy was shared between the two sides.

Well, the good news for fans is that there is no threat of rain for the final. According to the forecast, the skies will remain clear. However, the heat could pose a challenge for the players. The maximum temperature in the city may reach around 40 degree celsius, and it is expected to drop to around 23 degree celsius at night.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format of the game. Out of these encounters, the Men in Blue have registered 18 victories, while the Blackcaps have won 11 matches