In the build-up to the T20 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand's training session had a clear theme: power and patience. At the nets, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen spent more than an hour working on range-hitting, repeatedly clearing the ropes as they rehearsed the kind of aggression that may be required against India on what is expected to be a flat, high-scoring surface. Nearby, the spin options - Cole McConchie and Glenn Phillips - put in an extra shift, honing their variations for conditions that could demand control in the middle overs.

The Black Caps arrive at the final having lost a bilateral series 4-1 to India before the tournament. But New Zealand's history in ICC events suggests that past results rarely define their campaigns. Consistency on the global stage has been their hallmark.

This final will be New Zealand's fifth appearance in an ICC white-ball final in the past 11 years - a remarkable run for a team that continues to punch above its weight. The missing piece, however, remains a trophy.

Captain Mitchell Santner is well aware of the narrative that often surrounds his team - admired for their spirit, but rarely the ones lifting silverware.

"I wouldn't mind winning a trophy," Santner said on the eve of the final. "This group, like the ones before, has been consistent in tournaments because we try not to get overwhelmed by the situation or the opposition. We just go out there and do our thing as a unit."

New Zealand are widely viewed as underdogs against a powerful Indian side playing in front of a packed home crowd. Santner is comfortable with that label.

"Everyone knows we're probably not the favourites, but we don't mind," he said. "If we do the little things well as a team, we'll give ourselves a good chance to lift the trophy. And yeah, I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to do that."

Much will depend on the conditions in Ahmedabad.

"You'd assume it's going to be pretty flat and high-scoring," Santner said. "And someone like Bumrah has to be part of everyone's conversations with the way he's been bowling. He was the game-changer for India the other night."

Yet the New Zealand captain is careful not to reduce the contest to a single matchup.

"It's not just him," Santner added. "Both teams have had guys stepping up with bat and ball at different times."

Containing India's powerful batting lineup will be central to New Zealand's plans. Santner believes early wickets are the only reliable way to keep scoring in check on a batting-friendly surface.

"India go hard at the top and throughout the innings," he said. "The only way to slow any team down is to take wickets early and try to squeeze a few overs in the middle."

If the pitch plays as expected, the margins may be about damage control rather than domination.

"If it's flat, it might be about restricting them to 220 instead of 250," Santner said. "And with the bat, it's about putting pressure on them in the first six overs without losing wickets - which is always a tricky balance."

For a team that has come close so often, the equation in Ahmedabad is simple: execute well enough for one night, and a decade of near-misses could finally end with silverware.