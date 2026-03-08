Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has once again bet against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, backing New Zealand to emerge triumphant and win their maiden title in the shortest format. Amir had earlier predicted that India would suffer defeats against West Indies (in the Super 8 stage) and England (in the semifinal), but Suryakumar Yadav's men came out on top. However, Amir feels India's luck will run out against the Kiwis in the final, as they are yet to perform as a unit, unlike their opponents.

"If you look at New Zealand, they gave a complete performance against South Africa in the semi-final. As a team, they have been giving complete performances. If you look at India, I still think they are winning because of just two players. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have been having a big impact," said Amir on the Haarna Mana Hai show.

Comparing the two sides, Amir believes New Zealand are in better form, despite the exemplary performances of Bumrah and Samson in recent matches.

"The Narendra Modi Stadium will suit New Zealand. Looking at the bowling department, I think New Zealand are in better form than India. Apart from Bumrah, I don't think anyone else is in form. Both Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya are struggling," he added.

The former Pakistan pacer cast doubt on the Indian team's reliance on individual brilliance. In contrast, he feels New Zealand possess a stronger all-round balance.

"Both teams have identical batting, and good players are there in both teams. However, New Zealand's bowling is in form while India are just too dependent on Bumrah. So I believe New Zealand will win," said Amir.

Amir has also been targeting India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma since the beginning of the tournament. He feels Abhishek isn't ready to excel at this level because of his "one-dimensional" style of play. Abhishek's position in the team for the final remains under debate, though it appears India will continue with the star opener in the decider.