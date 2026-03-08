As India prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the question dominating pre-match discussion is whether Abhishek Sharma should be dropped after a prolonged lean run. The answer is clear - India must continue to back him. Abhishek entered the tournament as the world's No. 1 ranked T20I batter, a testament to his destructive form in bilateral assignments en route to the showpiece event. While his returns in this World Cup - 89 runs in seven innings - have undoubtedly been poor, his ability to dismantle attacks in the powerplay remains unmatched. In a format where momentum can swing in a single over, his presence is invaluable.

Why Gautam Gambhir Should Back Abhishek Sharma in the Final

India's batting strategy thrives on left-right combinations. This has been a strategic move by head coach Gautam Gambhir and it reaped great rewards, especially against England in the semi-final. Abhishek's left-handed aggression complements Sanju Samson's calculated strokeplay, while Ishan Kishan offers insurance in case of an early wicket at No. 3. Removing him would disrupt this balance and force a reshuffle that could unsettle the rhythm of a winning XI.

Big matches often revive struggling players. Abhishek's natural instinct is to attack, and even a cameo of 20-25 runs at a strike rate above 180 could tilt the final in India's favour. Former coach Ravi Shastri has already argued that his fearless approach keeps bowlers under constant pressure - a psychological edge India should not surrender, even after repeated failures with the bat in this campaign.

India has resisted tinkering with its line-up throughout the tournament. Dropping Abhishek now would signal panic, potentially giving New Zealand a morale boost. By contrast, backing him reinforces the team's belief in its chosen path and maintains the stability that has carried India to the final.

Rewards Outweigh the Risks

Of course, there are risks. His poor run could continue, exposing India early. Alternatives like Rinku Singh offer middle-order solidity. Yet India would lose a proven powerplay aggressor. Though the likes of Samson and Kishan also have the ability to go all guns blazing from the first ball, they still cannot match the ferocious attacking intent that made Abhishek the best T20 batter in the world in ICC rankings.

Dropping Abhishek would be a short-sighted move by coach Gambhir and his peers. His explosiveness, left-hand balance, and potential to rise in big matches outweigh his current slump. India should back him in the final - because one innings is all it takes to justify the faith.